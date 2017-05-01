Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

April 27

Assist agency on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency on Carriage Court.

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Assist agency on Hicks Road.

Assist agency on East Fourth Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on East Fourth Street.

Assist agency on North Street.

Drugs on North Street.

Animal problem on East Third Street.

Animal problem on Highland Road.

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Coach Court at Carriage Square.

Residential alarm on West Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Second Street.

Parking problem on Jackson Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Euclid Road.

Assist agency on Woodworth Road.

April 28

Unsecure premises on East Second Street.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on East Fourth Street.

Information on North Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Cherry Lane.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Public service on Avenue H.

Animal noise on Avenue F.

Traffic hazard on East Third Street at Fir Street.

Assault on West Third Street.

April 29

Welfare check on Jackson Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

April 27

Suspicious circumstance on B Street.

April 28

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Assist agency on Bailey Avenue.

Assault on West Third Street.

Vehicle prowl on East Second Street.

Burglary on East Second Street.

April 29

Vehicle theft on La Pierre Road.

MABTON POLICE

April 27

Lost property on Main Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Milepost 25.

April 28

Vehicle fire on B Street.

Residential alarm on Jefferson Street.

Welfare check on Third Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

April 27

Assist resident on Federal Way.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Canceled.

Water leak on East South Hill Road. Investigated.

Patient transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Regional.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Transport from Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Airport transfer from Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on West Lincoln Avenue. Call canceled.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

April 27, 2017

DISMISSALS

Jean Carlo Garcia, dob 08/31/90, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Roberto Vidal Guadarrama, dob 06/17/77, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Roberto Vidal Guadarrama, dob 06/17/77, fourth-degree assault, resisting a public officer and threats to do harm.

Maria Elena Ramirez, dob 10/30/62, third-degree theft.

Edgar Salgado, dob 02/03/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

BENCH WARRANT

Alida Peralta Zaragoza, dob 11/29/90, fourth-degree assault.

MITIGATION HEARING

Esperanza Bojorquez, dob 04/18/92, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Vehicle plate no valid/improperly attached. $136 fine.

Edgar Salgado, dob 02/03/93, speeding 20 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone. $207 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Esperanza Bojorquez, dob 04/18/92, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to second-degree no license. $550 fine.

MODIFY/RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER

Brenda Alvarez, dob 12/07/90, fourth-degree assault. Granted.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

April 27

Transport on North Front Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on South Seventh Street.

Residential alarm on Columbia Avenue.

Transport on North Front Street.

Abuse neglect on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on Park Drive.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Terry Street.

Welfare check on South 16th Street at Franklin Court.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Alex.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Custodial interview on North 16th Street.

Disorderly on East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on Cemetery Road.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Saul Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Sunset Place.

Suspicious circumstance on Columbia Avenue at Terry Street.

Transport on West Second Street.

Shots fired on West Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sage Court.

Administrative on Homer Street.

April 28

Welfare check on Columbia Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

April 27

Vehicle prowl on North Central Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Hit and run on West Wapato Road at West First Street.

Welfare check on South Camas Avenue.

Welfare check on Southpark Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Sixth Street at South Satus Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wasco Avenue.

Assist resident on West Elizabeth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Wapato Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Naches at Tieton.

April 28

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

April 27

Business alarm on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Sex crime on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Burglary on South Third Street, Mabton.

Juvenile problem on Burke Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal bite on Burr Street, Buena.

Recovered stolen property on Green Valley Road at Wendell.

Civil matter on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Animal noise on Charvet Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Woodworth Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Sand Hill Road, Grandview.

April 28

Domestic disturbance on East Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Dekker Road at East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Unknown crash on Waneta Road at Tear Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

April 27

Assist resident on Kagley Way.

Juvenile problem on Maple Way.

Non-injury crash on Zillah West Road.

Animal problem on Seventh Street.

Information on Seventh Street at Second Avenue.

April 28

Assist agency on state Highway 22.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Welfare check on Seventh Street.