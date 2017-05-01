Tip leads to Mabton burglary arrest

— A resident’s tip helped police arrest a local man suspected of burglary and theft.

Jose Daniel (Danny) Alvarez-Sanchez, 19, is charged with three counts of burglary (two residential and one commercial), two counts of theft and for obstructing police, Chief Phin Haglin said.

Alvarez-Sanchez was taken from Sunnyside to the Yakima County jail last night, Haglin said.

Police had been seeking him for two weeks. They caught a break when a resident saw Alvarez-Sanchez break into the cellar door of an abandoned house in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Haglin said.

The charges were filed Friday night, just days after about 20 residents expressed concern to the City Council on Tuesday about Alvarez-Sanchez’s alleged criminal activities, Haglin said. One of those present later provided the tip that led to his capture.

“There’s a rightful feeling that Mabton doesn’t accept that kind of behavior,” Haglin said. “With him running around, they don’t feel secure in their homes.”

He said Alvarez-Sanchez’s alleged crimes took place over the past two weeks.

“My team has been working its butt off trying to get this guy,” Haglin said.

Among the allegations are that Alvarez-Sanchez stole money from a donation jar for a girl fighting cancer and used it to buy snack food, Haglin said.

And he is accused of breaking into a home and burglarizing it with a young woman present in her house.

“Our number one goal has got to be to make sure people feel safe in their own community, and he is taking that feeling of safety away,” Haglin said. “The guy is a menace to the community.”

He said last Tuesday’s council meeting “… turned into a positive community policing discussion on how the community can best work together with the police to combat criminal activity.”

Alvarez-Sanchez’s recent spate of alleged burglaries and theft came two months after police arrested a fourth suspect in a burglary ring that hit up to 30 homes last year and early this year.

“We believe he may have been involved in the burglary ring,” Haglin said. “We ended up arresting him for driving warrants, but had trouble tying him directly to those.”

Last week’s arrest may change that.

“We’ll be revisiting some of those old cases,” Haglin said.

As with Alvarez-Sanchez, Mabton police made arrests in the burglary ring thanks to tips from city residents.

“There’s intimidation with some of these guys,” Haglin said. “But banding together as a community, we don’t need to be scared. Neighbors looking out for neighbors empowers everybody.”

At least six firearms were stolen during the string of burglaries and sold in the Lower Yakima Valley, Haglin said. One of his department’s efforts is to return the guns to their legal owners.