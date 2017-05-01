Water search under way for suspect

— The search continues as of press time for a man who jumped into the Yakima River following a crash on Friday.

The driver of a westbound 1993 Nissan Sentra crossed the center line of state Highway 22 and crashed into an eastbound 2013 Freight tractor with a trailer, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash happened on a Yakima River bridge, troopers said. After the crash, the Sentra’s driver left the car and jumped off the bridge into the Yakima River.

A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team began looking for the man and has come up empty handed to date, the patrol said.

The man’s identity or any possible injuries were not known as of press time.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Exequiel Ramirez, 46, of Las Vegas, Nev., the patrol said. He wore a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

The Sentra was considered a total loss, troopers said.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, the patrol said. Charges are pending.

In another crash troopers reported on Friday, a Wapato woman is recovering from injuries after the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze she was driving struck an elk on Interstate 82 near Milepost 15. Celia Ramirez, 27, was southbound on the freeway when her car struck an elk cow standing in the roadway, the patrol said.

The Cruze came to rest against a guardrail on the interstate’s left shoulder, troopers said.

Ramirez was not charged, the patrol said. The car was deemed a total loss.