Antonia Vargas Gonzales Cisneros, 84, of Grandview, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Richland.

She was born March 6, 1933, in Jalisco, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.





Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.



Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in care of arrangements.