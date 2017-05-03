Alert issued in Prosser

PROSSER — Residents are asked to keep valuables indoors and to lock the doors to their vehicles and homes.
Police made the request Monday after two vehicle prowls were reported and an unlocked shed was burglarized, officers said.
The city has been dealing with an increase in burglaries, up four-fold over this same time last year.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment