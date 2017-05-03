Blitz arrives in Sunnyside

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Students in Veronica Saenz’s first-grade class at Pioneer Elementary School in Sunnyside hug the Seahawks mascot — Blitz — at a special photo opportunity yesterday. The celebration honored students meeting their third quarter reading goals.
