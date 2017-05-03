Council tackles vape issue

— A vape store’s closure has the City Council thinking about restrictions on future shops.

City officials revoked a business permit for No Limit Vape Shop, 1517 E. Lincoln Ave., last November after owner Apdelhade M. Sarmah, 20, was charged with delivering marijuana, money laundering, unlawful use of building for drug purposes and selling vapor oils without a license, records show. He was

“When the store opened on Lincoln, I fielded a large number of phone calls,” Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma said of opposition to the store’s location and signage within a block of an elementary school.

“Since it closed …it seems an opportune time to discuss the possibility of zoning that in a place that has less impact to our children,” Broersma said during a City Council workshop Monday night.

Council members heard there are limitations to restrictions they can impose on future vape shops.

Cathy Kelley of Sunnyside United/Unidos said her group heard about students who went into No Limit “… because they smoked pot.”

Council members agreed to wait on the Legislature to see if a bill comes forward that provides options to restrict vape shops.