Crisis hits home for ‘preppers’

— Families were asked to shelter young children from a slide show that displayed what a South African man described as widespread bloodshed in his homeland.

Simon Roche of Suidlanders presented his case during a Lower Valley Assembly roundtable last night.

“We’re preparing for civil war,” he said moments before talking to a group of 50 or so at the Jordan Hay shop, 22202 N. Hinzerling Road.

Roche said he is raising $10 million for Suidlanders to house, feed and clothe “non-combatants” whose only desire is to sit out the conflict.

He estimates there are 800,000 to 1 million white Afrikaaners who would seek protection from the strife, possibly fleeing and setting up residence in a safer part of the country.

Since the advent of South African democracy in 1994, 74,000 Afrikaaners have been killed, he claimed. “It’s a higher death rate than those who died in your Vietnam War,” he said.

Some of the unrest is economics, with an unemployment rate of 40 percent in some areas, Roche said.

The nation’s history is also a root cause, he said.

The advent of democracy brought the end of apartheid at the hands of South Africa’s white minority.

As a result, “retribution” and “revenge” are among the motivations of some targeting the white Afrikaaner population, Roche said.

Eric Stagg was among those in attendance last night. He said Roche’s information was interesting and informative.

And the assembly will have another gathering from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday during the Northwest Preparedness Expo at the Jordan Hay shop,

It will offer a series of lectures on home food storage, defensive landscaping and concealed-carry weapons.

Republican Reps. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley and David Taylor of Moxee are among the speakers.

Both are part of the state of “Liberty” movement, an effort to divide the state in two at the Cascade Crest,

See lowervalleyassembly.us for details on the event.