Local man Tased

— A local man appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday after Yakima police Tased him twice for resisting arrest.

Javier Diaz, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, records show.

Diaz was arrested Monday night following a foot pursuit at Albertson’s, 419 S. 46th Ave., Yakima, a probable cause document shows.

Officer B. Althauser tackled him to the ground, records show. Diaz pulled free and Althauser fired his Taser into the suspect’s back. It had no effect and he continued running away.

Althauser Tased Diaz a second time and took him into custody without further incident.

Officers found a small plastic baggy containing a substance suspected to be heroin, records show.

Althauser also requested a high bail for Diaz due to the suspect’s past criminal record, records show.