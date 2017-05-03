0

Show preparation

Marika Van Slageren of Granger prepares her steer for 4-H fitting and showing at the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show yesterday. The event concludes today with the annual sale of beef, swine and lambs.

Green Valley 4-H Club
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

