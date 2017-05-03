Sunnyside students see ‘fatal’ impacts of ‘bad decisions’

— A crumpled late model pick-up parked at the High School entrance is a stark visual of what happens when drivers are impaired or distracted.

But even more compelling was the random disappearance of students from classes as a black-robed figure wandered school halls.

The Grim Reaper’s knock on classroom doors and the removal of a student was followed by the appearance of school resource officers announcing the “death of a classmate.”

That occurred every 15 minutes Tuesday during a day-long simulation event designed to discourage teenagers from driving impaired or distracted.

One of the participants, senior Zac Spidle, was tagged as a drunk driver in a scenario. He found himself apologizing to his “victim,” fellow participant Janeth Nunez, who “died” following the crash which also “killed” her friend Kimberly Calva.

“I’m so sorry I killed you Janeth,” Spidle said.

“You should be,” she said in character. “I was going to go to school to be a dancer.”

Spidle, whose pretend untimely death was a “result of a stupid decision,” said it robbed him of attending prom, graduating and continuing his football playing years.

“This really makes you think,” he said.

Griffey Sarmiento, a Grizzly track star in real life, said if the scenario had been real he would have missed out on going to Central Washington University to compete on the school’s track team.

“I don’t know how my family would take it,” Sarmiento said of his texting and driving death scenario.

Organized by school leadership program advisor Tina Peabody, the “Every 15 Minutes” event happens every two years in Sunnyside.

“We hold this prior to the end of the school year, before prom and graduation to make students more aware of their driving habits,” she said.

“We want everyone to stop drinking and texting while driving,” she said.



“We just want our kids to be aware on the road, both of their own behavior but that of other drivers,” she said.

The “15 minute” actors also were given a tour of the local emergency room, a funeral home, the Police Department and the local cemetery as part of the simulated death experience.

They also stayed overnight at the school – a forced separation from their parents and friends to further allow the reality of their absence to sink in.

“I died so quickly I never got to say goodbye,” Kimberly Calva said of her scenario part.