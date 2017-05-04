3-on-3 hoops set for June 3

PROSSER — The Sportsfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place downtown June 3.
The tournament will be at the intersection of Meade Avenue and Seventh Street, beginning at 10 a.m.
That day will be a round robin competition to determine seeding for double elimination play to take place June 4.
Registration is available online at www.prosserchamber.org. The deadline is May 26.
