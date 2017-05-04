Alumni names sought

SUNNYSIDE — Nominees are being sought for the 2017 SHS Wall of Fame inductions.
Nominations will be accepted through July 1.
The induction ceremony will take place the Thursday of Homecoming Week in the fall.
The nomination form and a list of past inductees are available at sunnysideschools.org/shswalloffame.
