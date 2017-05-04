Cancer benefit this Saturday

— Join the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation in support of local cancer patients and their families.

The organization has planned a day at Howard Amon Park.

Run for Ribbons is a 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run/walk community event to raise awareness and promote prevention of all forms of cancers.

Organizers also host a RibbonFest health fair at the run. There will be education booths focused on several different cancers.

All funds raised from this event stay local.

Registration for the 10 a.m. race begins at 8:30 a.m., as does the health fair and entertainment.