Gabriel Solis Tobias, 44, went to be with the Lord and Savior on May 2, 2017, in Sunnyside.

His larger than life personality brought smiles and laughter to all those around him.

Gabriel was born June 16, 1972 to Ramon and Margarita (Solis) Tobias. He was raised in Toppenish and graduated from Toppenish High School. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree in education from Heritage University. In 2005, he married the love of his life, Delia Cervantes. They were blessed with three children; Roman, Abram, and Julyssa, whom he adored and cherished.

Some of Gabe’s favorite past times with his family were watching “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” movies.

He was a devoted husband and father, and always put family first because they meant the world to him.

Gabe enjoyed taking his daughter to dance practice and recitals. One of his weekend past times was watching Seahawks football with family and friends.

Gabriel taught math for the Sunnyside School District. He touched the lives of hundreds of students, and he made life-long friends in his eight years of teaching at Harrison Middle School and Sierra Vista Middle School. His outgoing personality influenced students and staff to always work hard and think positive. He was a great role model and the shoulder to lean on during difficult times. He would do anything for a person in need and his sense of humor always lit up the room. His jokes would always bring your spirits up and make you smile.

Gabriel is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Serapio and Margarita Solis, paternal grandfather, Elias Tobias and three infant brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Delia (Cervantes) Tobias; children Roman, Abram and Julyssa; father, Ramon Tobias and mother, Margarita Tobias; and brothers; Israel (Jessica) and Ysmael (Molly) Tobias.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 6, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception is planned following graveside services at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.