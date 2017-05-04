Hillclimb competitions begin tomorrow

Friday and Saturday schedules The Northwest Nitro Nationals is the region’s premier hillclimb event, pitting man and machine against a 2,000-foot mountain course. Competitors race stock, methane- and nitrous-oxide-powered motorcycles against the clock and each other at the Dry Creek Recreation Area, located at the intersection of state Highways 241 and 24. In additional to the professional hillclimb, the event includes pit bike races, youth and women races and the famous X-Climb and King of the Hill cash climb. The schedule for the next two days is as follows: Friday, May 5 7 a.m. — Gates open 8 a.m. — National Anthem, followed immediately by trophy and semi-pro classes 10 a.m. — Kids, women and mini-bike classes 5 p.m. — Awards ceremony 5 p.m. — 450 Stock Eliminator Saturday, May 6 7 a.m. — Gates open 8 a.m. — National Anthem, followed immediately by 450 pro qualifying 10 a.m. — 450 pro last chance qualifier 11 a.m. — Autograph session 11:30 a.m. — 700 pro qualifying 2:30 p.m. — Pit bike races 3 p.m. — Open pro qualifying 6 p.m. — 450 pro main event Sunday, May 7 7 a.m. — Gates open 7:30 a.m. — Rider meeting 8 a.m. — National Anthem, followed immediately by 700 pro main event 10 a.m. — Pro open main event 1 p.m. — X-Climb Round 1 2 p.m. — X-Climb Round 2 4 p.m. — King of the Hill cash climb 4:30 p.m. — NAHA Awards

— Amateur and professional hillclimbers are arriving today to take part in three days of action at the Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb.

Motorcycle and adrenaline junkies will test their mettle on the more than 2,000-foot hill at the intersection of state highways 241 and 24, otherwise known as Dry Creek Recreation Area.

Among the professionals competing in the North American Hillclimb Association series are current Women’s Pro Class champion and 90cc runner-up Mollee Weddle, 15, of Grandview. The Prosser High School freshman is defending her title this season.

Joining her in the series will be two other women — Jessica Judson, 23, of Monroe and Mercedes Ball, 25, of Sumner. They are also competing in the men’s 450cc competitions.

A number of professionals from Utah to California are competing in the series, including reigning 700cc and X-climb champion Logan “The Steed” Mead of Concord, Calif., 22; 2016 450cc champion, Rookie of the Year and the second-place finisher in the X-Climb Jake Anstett, 25, of Port Angeles; and Travis Whitlock, 47, of Provo, Utah.

The action begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow.