Library hosts author

Wanda Brunstetter, a best-selling romance novelist with stories set in Amish country, visits patrons at the Sunnyside Library yesterday. Her appearance was part of an on-going book tour in the Yakima Regional Library system.

Photo by Julia Hart
Thursday, May 4, 2017

