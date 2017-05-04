Lifeguard classes offered

— Lifeguard and lifeguard recertification classes are being offered by the Parks and Recreation Department this month.

Recertification classes begin May 22 at the Municipal Swimming Pool. There will be additional classes May 24 and 26. Eight students per class will be accepted.

Lifeguard classes, which include books and masks, for as many as 10 participants will start May 30. The classes will take place each day through June 3.

A second week of classes for up to 10 participants will take place June 5-9.

Registrations are being accepted at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.

For those unable to take part in the local classes, Lions Pool in Yakima is also providing them for as many as 15 participants beginning May 16. Call 509-575-6046 for more information.