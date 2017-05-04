Linde to join track and field team at EWU

Twice a state track and field competitor, eying this year’s state meet, a Sunnyside High School senior has committed herself to her sister’s alma mater.

Jessica Linde, 18, has chosen Eastern Washington University for her future.

“The (track and field) coach — Stan Kirk — is super supportive of everything I do,” the daughter of LaDon and Sandra Linde said.

Kirk has supported her academically, athletically, musically and is supporting her effort to become the next Miss Washington.

The former Miss Sunnyside is currently the Miss Yakima County title holder. She will be vying for the state crown this summer.

“That means I may have to take a year off from college, but the coach is okay with that,” Linde said of Kirk.

The university will provide her half her tuition for her academic achievements. “I am the valedictorian,” Linde noted.

Depending on the outcome of her track and field season, additional scholarship money may come her way.

But, she is committed to the university.

“I will probably be running the 400-meter hurdles since I currently run the 300-meter hurdles,” Linde said.

The coach has expressed an interest in training Linde to become a heptathalete.

The heptathalon is an event in which she competed in the Washington State Decathalon last year. It involves seven events — the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, 200- and 800-meter races.

“It’s a 2-day competition,” Linde said, noting she has good times in the running events, but needs additional training for field events.

While at the university, she plans to pursue a degree in statistics with the dream of becoming a sports analyst for ESPN.

“If that doesn’t work, I would like to go into sports medicine,” Linde said.

She will be the second member of her family to become an Eagles track and field athlete. Her sister — Christy Borders — was a recipient of the Big Sky Conference Scholar-Athlete Award her senior year. She had a time of 9.00 in the 60-meter hurdles indoors was the second-fastest in school history. She also had time of 8.40 in the 55-meter hurdles.

Borders has helped Linde become a standout for the Grizzlies the past four years, as had another EWU alum, coach Dustin Crowe.

For now, Linde is setting her sights on the state track and field meet.

She has high expectations for the 300-meter hurdles. “I am currently third in the state,” she said.