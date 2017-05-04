‘Nearly naked’ alpacas to appear Saturday

— Jennifer Ely of Sage Bluff Alpacas likes to say the two earliest Yakima Valley harvests are asparagus and alpaca fiber.

Saturday, visitors can visit her 8401 S. Steele Road alpaca farm for an open house to celebrate the recent alpaca fleecing at an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ely said “Nearly Naked Alpaca Day” is an opportunity for visitors to meet the alpacas, enjoy fiber to fashion spinning demonstrations, and shop the farm’s beautiful alpaca retail shop.

“The alpacas look hysterical in their spring haircuts,” Ely said. “They go from full-fleeced to shorn and shapely in about 12 minutes!”

A highlight of the day is a “Braided Rug” class taught by Wanda Carpenter starting at noon. There is a fee and pre-registration is requested. Call 509-786-4507 or email jely@sagebluffalpacas.com.