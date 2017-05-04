Registration underway

SUNNYSIDE — Kindergarten registration is ongoing at Sun Valley Elementary School between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 16.
Parents can also register their kindergartners online by visiting www.sunnysideschools.org/register.
