Royalty named

SUNNYSIDE — Brianna Garza is the new Miss Washington Pre-teen following a trip to compete in the Regal Majesty state pageant pre-teen division, ages 10-12.
She won the state title, as well as the most regal and best smile.
Garza tied for the best personal introduction in the entire pageant. She will travel to Las Vegas in July to compete for an international title, her mother, Maricruz Garcia, said.
