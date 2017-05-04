Ruth Olivia Ashley, 82, Grandview, passed away April 2, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born July 7, 1934, in Mobile, Ala.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, May 8, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook Road, Sunnyside, WA. 98944

Those wishing to sign Ruth's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com



