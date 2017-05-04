0

Ruth Olivia Ashley

DEATH NOTICE

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Ruth Olivia Ashley, 82, Grandview, passed away April 2, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born July 7, 1934, in Mobile, Ala.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, May 8, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook Road, Sunnyside, WA. 98944

Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment