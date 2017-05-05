All fired up: Nitros under way today

— The teams are ready and revved up for the start of what promises to be an exciting weekend.

Team Peterson was already setting up yesterday, adjusting their bikes in anticipation of all the action at Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb at Dry Creek Recreation Area.

Kerry Peterson, head of the Peterson family, was helping Sammy “Silent Assassin” Hummel, 17, learn about the motorcycle he would ride this weekend at the hillclimb site near the intersection of state Highways 241 and 24.

The second-year North American Hillclimb Association competitor will race a nitrous-oxide powered machine for the first time.

“This is my favorite one,” Hummel said, looking at the more than 2,000-foot-high hill. “I did really well on it last year.”

The motorcycle he is riding was once owned by Robie Peterson. The No. 148 plate was also Peterson’s when he won the 2007 World Championship on the bike.

Peterson, whose younger brother Bret Peterson has had a lot of input into the design of the hill, is in Sunnyside for the first time. He hasn’t competed for several years due to medical issues related to race injures.

“I’m really stoked for Sam to get on my bike,” Peterson said. “My number was retired and we brought it out of retirement for Austin ‘Super Fly’ Tyler,” he said. “Now, we are helping the next generation.”

His father, Kerry Peterson, is also excited.

“It will be good to see Sam riding the bike,” the team manager said.

Hummel is not a member of the Peterson family but — like any other rider on the team and in the circuit — he is part of it.

Kerry Peterson has been involved in the sport since 1972, retiring from competition in 1995.

Since then, he has dedicated himself to helping others getting into the sport.

“It’s exciting,” he said, as he continued helping Hummel learn the motorcycle.