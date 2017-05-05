County seeks re-trial of lower valley native

— An attorney with local ties will head back to Yakima County Superior Court on July 24 for a re-trial.

A jury found George Theodore Hansen, 38, not guilty of second-degree attempted rape, records show.

And a mistrial was declared Wednesday on charges of indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment.

All the charges stem from accusations made by Hansen’s employee last July.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his department will seek a second trial on the two charges that left jurors deadlocked.

Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper presided over the trial in the Yakima County Courthouse.

She will also preside over the re-trial.

“Whenever you have a situation like this involving a sex assault, it always comes down to a credibility issue,” Brusic said.

The jury became deadlocked “… most likely because of lack of credibility for both,” Brusic said. “They (jurors) probably didn’t like either one of them.”

Hansen’s attorney, David Allen of Seattle, said six of the jurors found his client not guilty of the forcible indecent liberties charge and five thought him not guilty of the unlawful imprisonment charge.

“I believe the complainant was not convincing, she was not credible,” Allen said.

He said evidence points to the complainant and Hansen having a long term sexual relationship prior to the accusations.

“She initially denied it to the police,” Allen said. “But we were able to show it with indisputable evidence.”

That includes instant messaging.

While Hansen allegedly admitted to telling her, “… maybe I’m going to have to rape you,” Allen said that was how they talked to each other.

“What she didn’t tell the police is that was their pillow talk,” he said.

Allen claimed the alleged victim used the same language in an instant message to Hansen a couple years ago.

“You are smoking hot, I’d like to take you down and rape you,” Allen quoted the message allegedly sent by the complainant to Hansen.

A deputy prosecuting attorney until starting his own law firm in 2009, Hansen allegedly began kissing and fondling her last July during a meeting, records show. She told police she tried to get away, but he continued his advances more aggressively.

He allegedly pressed her against a wall and locked the door to his office, saying he was going to rape her, records show. She reported the incident immediately after escaping his office.

Allen said he thinks the county should change its mind about a re-trial.

“I’m hoping they come to their senses,” he said. “They can try this case 10 times and they’ll never do better than a hung jury. They took their best shot and didn’t make it.”