Fire closes highway

PROSSER — State Highway 223 near state Highway 22 was closed much of yesterday due to a truck trailer fire.
The blazed blocked both lanes and forced travelers to use alternate routes via local roads.
There were no reports of injuries or citations stemming from the fire, which is under investigation.
