Geraldine “Gerry” Klippert, 78, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and children, on April 28, 2017.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1939, to Frank and Ruby Kearney.

She married Clayton Klippert on Dec. 24, 1956.

She was selfless, loving, honest and funny; a woman wholly devoted to her family whose legacy and sweet spirit will live on in us all. She will be dearly missed.

Her loving family includes husband, Clayton; children, John, Dalyn (Greg), Cindy (Paul), Kyle (Michelle) and Diane (Mike); and grandchildren, Thomas, Michael (Amy Margretta), Danielle, Timothy, Amy Dalyn, Lynley, and Jakob.

Services will be at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Spokane at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 6, with a reception to follow.

To leave an online condolence visit www.hennessyfuneralhomes.com.