Grandview firm settles with EPA

A local company has settled with the federal Environmental Protection Agency for allegedly failing to provide emergency planning information.

Company CEO Anthony Christensen signed the settlement, but did not return calls seeking comment.

EPA fined Christensen, Inc. $65,670 and it will pay that amount within 30 days, records show.

The fine is in response to allegations the firm failed to supply emergency planning information for several years at five facilities in Central Washington and one in Seattle, records show.

They include a plant at 501 E. Wine Country Road and Christensen’s Mid Valley car dealership, 501 Stover Road, records show. And the allegation applies to its plant at 63443 Hwy. 97 in Toppenish.

Christensen “... stores hundreds of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, gasoline, LPG-propane, lubricating, motor oils and other hazardous chemicals at these six facilities,” EPA spokesman Mark A. MacIntyre said, adding monitoring is needed in case tanks leak.

“Early leak detection can help minimize the harm to groundwater and prevent costly cleanups,” MacIntyre said.

In 2014, the state Department of Ecology fined the firm $3,000 for not submitting stormwater monitoring reports for three or more consecutive quarters.

The deal, announced yesterday, calls for Christensen, Inc. to install web-based monitoring of at least 180 underground petroleum storage tanks.