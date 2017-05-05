High court backs judge

— The Washington State Supreme Court ruled yesterday supported a Yakima County Superior Court judge’s actions during a 2009 trial involving a Toppenish man.

The court found Judge Michael McCarthy was not in error when he allowed testimony during homicide suspect Fabian Arrendo’s trial, records show.

The testimony alleged Arrendo’s involvement in a crime in which he was not charged, records show.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault stemming from a fatal shooting.