Johnson opens office

— State Rep. Norm Johnson has re-opened a field office for his 14th District constituents.

The office, 421 N. 20th Ave., was closed during the legislature’s 105-day regular session and he announced its re-opening yesterday.

“An office provides convenient access to our citizens,” Johnson said. “I invite folks to drop by and visit any time they have.”

The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is (509) 454-7210.