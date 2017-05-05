Johnson opens office

YAKIMA — State Rep. Norm Johnson has re-opened a field office for his 14th District constituents.
The office, 421 N. 20th Ave., was closed during the legislature’s 105-day regular session and he announced its re-opening yesterday.
“An office provides convenient access to our citizens,” Johnson said. “I invite folks to drop by and visit any time they have.”
The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is (509) 454-7210.
