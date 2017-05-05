0

Lightning strikes

A thunderstorm passing through the area last night brought lightning and rain. As of press time, no damage was reported. Pictured, a bolt crashes to the ground behind a home off Ferson Road.

Photo by Roger Harnack
A thunderstorm passing through the area last night brought lightning and rain. As of press time, no damage was reported. Pictured, a bolt crashes to the ground behind a home off Ferson Road.

Friday, May 5, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment