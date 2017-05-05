Pertussis alert issued

— The local School District is dealing with an apparent outbreak of Pertussis, or whooping cough.

Yakima County health officials announced four confirmed cases in the district. The county had none in 2016.

“This is why you need to get your immunization,” Grandview School District Nurse Skitch Stanton said.

Health officials said those who have the illness should remain isolated until a five-day course of medication is complete.

Call 509-249-6541 to report a suspected or confirmed case.