Pertussis alert issued

GRANGER — The local School District is dealing with an apparent outbreak of Pertussis, or whooping cough.
Yakima County health officials announced four confirmed cases in the district. The county had none in 2016.
“This is why you need to get your immunization,” Grandview School District Nurse Skitch Stanton said.
Health officials said those who have the illness should remain isolated until a five-day course of medication is complete.
Call 509-249-6541 to report a suspected or confirmed case.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment