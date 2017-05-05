Ruth Olivia Ashley, age 82 years young (and always a lively 24 in our hearts) and a longtime Grandview resident passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Prosser.

Ruth was born on July 7, 1934, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Doland and Lottie (Johnson) White. She spent her early years and received her education in Mobile and graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile.

On Sept. 30, 1932, she married Charles W. Ashley at the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church in Mobile. Following their marriage, they moved to Grandview.

She was employed as a cook for the Grandview School District for many years, and in 1977 she and Charles founded Ashley Catering in Grandview.

Ruth was an early member of the Methodist Church and member of Mid-Columbia Koi Club.

She and Charles enjoyed square dancing in their younger years and she loved to sew, cook, crochet, decorating her home and gardening. She also enjoyed humor, stories and travel.

Trips to Texas with Betsy, to the Mall of America and the Oregon beaches were special times for her.

Ruth was extremely giving, charismatic, spunky and could be a little feisty, adored and known by many as Grandma Ruth. She was well known throughout the community as a caring loving woman.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Charles W. Ashley of Grandview; her children, Mike Ashley (Greta) of Stanwood, Judy Ashley of Packwood, Liz Charvet (Matt) of Grandview; grandchildren, Allyson Richards, Kjersti Sundberg (Curt) and Paul Ashley, all of Stanwood, Brad Charvet (Mackenzie) and Betsy Lenz (Brandon) both of Grandview, Michael Bailey (Jerry) of Oklahoma and Denise Ashley of Snohomish. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kale and Karter Sundberg, William, Xavier and Collin Charvet, Brynn, Baya and Bristol Lenz, Tayden and Lincoln Richards, Kayla Seaforth and Chance Cockrell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doland and Lottie White, brother Charles and miniature Schnauzers - Baby and Spike.

The family wishes to thank Amber Hills Community Living of Prosser, as well as the staff of Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care of Sunnyside.

A Celebration of Life Services for Ruth Ashley will be Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook Road. Sunnyside, WA 98944

Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.