Senator is wrong on wage increases

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

U.S. Senator Patty Murray is out of touch with reality when it comes to small business, wages and the effect jacking up salaries has on communities and housing.

While she’s parading around the nation calling for a minimum wage of $15 per hour, she’s failed to see what’s happening in her own backyard — and its something we don’t want to see here.

In Seattle, where wages are extraordinarily and unnecessarily high, the cost of housing has been pushed through the roof. The median value of a home there is now $722,000. And if you look a few miles east, say Bellevue, the median home value is nearing the $900,000 mark.

Well, Patty, even a double-income family earning $15 per hour won’t be able to qualify for a home purchase in your neck of the woods.

Here in the Lower Yakima Valley, even though the current $11 per hour minimum wage is already straining our economy, residents can still afford to buy a home. And they can still qualify for financing.

Here in Sunnyside, the median home value is approximately $120,000. The same can be said of housing in Grandview, where the median value is $119,300; and Granger, where the median value is $96,600.

Prosser’s median home value is substantially higher at $156,600. But it is still far more affordable than a home in the Seattle area.

Increasing wages by as much as Sen. Murray wants will only destroy the affordability of homes here. And along the way, the ever-increasing minimum wage will erode our job base and ultimately our economy.

Sen. Murray needs to spend more time at home in Seattle finding ways to make housing affordable instead of pushing for devastating wage hikes that will ruin rural America.