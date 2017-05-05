Slow and steady to the races

Photo by Roger Harnack
Flagman Wayne Woodard stops traffic on state Highway 241 yesterday as state Department of Transportation crews grind pavement for a project to eventually repave state Highway 24. Motorists should anticipate delays, though officials have pledged they will not conduct roadwork during the Nitro Nationals competition under way this weekend near the intersection.
