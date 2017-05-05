Storm may bring flood

SUNNYSIDE — A storm brought thunder, lightning and rain to the Lower Yakima Valley last night.
There were no reports of major outages, Pacific Power officials said.
There was one report of lightning hitting a power pole in the 900 block of 13th St., but no damage was visible.
Elsewhere, National Weather Service officials warned the Naches River may flood today.
