Council plans action

— A second and final reading is scheduled tonight for changes to the city’s liquor and gambling laws.

The gambling ordinance would allow house-banked card rooms within the city limits. It would also collect a 5 percent tax on revenues from card rooms and pull tabs.

The other proposal would not place limits on the number of events serving liquor at the Community Center and at Centennial Square.

The city owns both properties, and currently allows only 10 events serving liquor each year at the two sites.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.