Crash injures Zillah man

— A local man is recovering from injuries he suffered during an early-morning crash last Friday.

Jesus Garcia, 28, was a passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Simon Gutierrez, 45, of Yakima, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Swallow said.

The Blazer was southbound in the 6900 block of Lateral A Road at 5:40 a.m., when it was hit head-on by a northbound 2000 Mazda Protégé driven by Antonio Martinez, 23, of Wapato, Swallow said.

Martinez drove the vehicle across the center line, when it crashed into the Blazer, he said. Martinez suffered a broken left femur and his passenger, 23-year-old Amberae Sweowat of Wapato had cuts and bruises.

The Protégé came to rest in the center of the road, while the Blazer ended up in a ditch, Swallow said.

“The force of the impact pushed the left front (the Protégé) back several feet and into the driver’s compartment,” he said.

Martinez was trapped in the car and it took about 30 minutes for first responders to remove him because his left leg was pinned in the wreckage, Swallow said.

Garcia and Gutierrez both suffered cuts and bruises, Swallow said.

All four were taken by ambulance for treatment in area hospitals, he said. None of the injuries were life threatening.

Martinez, the driver of the Protégé, “… was possibly impaired by intoxicants,” Swallow said.

The crash is under investigation for possible driving under the influence and vehicular assault charges against Martinez, he said.