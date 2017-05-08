Emergency repairs eyed

— Emergency repairs on the south bank of the Yakima River in the lower valley will be reviewed tomorrow.

Yakima County Commissioners will consider an agreement with Reclaim Company for repairs along the south bank of the river, near Donald Wapato Road.

In other action, commissioners will consider a public hearing for transferring a portion of Firing Center Road to the U.S. Army.

Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in Yakima City Council chambers, 129 N. Second St.