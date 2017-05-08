Granger deals with reports of Pertussis

— The local School District is dealing with an apparent outbreak of Pertussis, or whooping cough.

Yakima County health officials announced four confirmed cases in the district. The entire county had none in 2016.

“This is why you need to get your immunization,” Grandview School District Nurse Skitch Stanton said.

The cases have appeared during the past three weeks, officials with the Yakima Health District said.

Granger School Superintendent Margarita Lopez did not return a message seeking comment as of press time.

Stanton said there are no Pertussis cases in the Grandview School District.

“This sometimes happens in the spring,” she said of outbreaks. “Pertussis is not so bad for adults or school age children. The problem is they can have a light case and they give it to a grandparent or the parent of a newborn baby. It’s something to keep an eye on.”

Mabton School Superintendent Minerva Morales said her district has no cases to date.

The same is true in Sunnyside schools, a district nurse, Becky Norem, said.

The district is ready in the event of an outbreak, Sunnyside School District spokeswoman Jessica Morgan said.

“Doctor’s orders are followed, which includes the student staying home from school until the medications have run their course,” Morgan said.

And district officials work with the health department “… to identify people who came in close contact with the student and could potentially be affected,” Morgan said.

Yakima Health District officials said those who have the illness should remain isolated until a five-day course of medication is complete.

Pertussis is typically a cough illness preceded by several days of upper respiratory symptoms, the district said in an advisory. “Coughing spasms can be followed by vomiting,” they said.

Complications can range from pneumonia to rib fracture, according to the advisory.

The public is asked to call 509-249-6541 to report a suspected or confirmed case of Pertussis.