Man dies crossing highway

— A local man died Friday while walking across state Highway 97.

Kirk D. Stewart, 59, walked across the highway “illegally” and was struck at Milepost 73 by a tractor trailer, the Washington State Patrol said.

Stewart was crossing just before 10 p.m. when he attempted to cross from left to right and was hit in the southbound lane, trooper said.

The driver of the 2016 Volvo tractor trailer, Vyacheslav I. Oliy, 55, of Vancouver was not injured, the patrol said.

Oliy was not charged, troopers said, It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.