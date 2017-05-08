Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 4

Trespassing on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Bridgeview Road.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Assist agency on Wilson Highway.

Assist resident on Avenue J at West Second Street.

Transport on North Third Avenue.

Assault on East Wine Country Road.

Information on Wilson Highway.

Assault on Westridge Drive.

Court order service on Velma Avenue.

Theft on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Wilson Highway.

Animal noise on Vivian Drive.

May 5

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on Broadview Drive.

Lost property on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Wilson Highway.

Assist resident on Deangela Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Highland Road at Elm Street.

Civil matter on Fir Street.

Welfare check on Viall Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Larson Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82, off-ramp at Exit 73.

May 6

Suspicious circumstance on Beacon Street.

GRANGER POLICE

May 4

Burglary on West A Street.

Assist agency on B Street, Outlook.

May 5

Medical emergency on East Third Street.

Malicious mischief on E Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street at East Third Street.

MABTON POLICE

May 4

Sex crime on Main Street.

Threats on Seventh Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Third Avenue.

Animal problem on Eighth Street.

Unwanted guest on B Street.

May 5

Welfare check on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Vehicle fire on Rose Street.

May 6

Burglary on Third Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

May 3

Aid call on Sheller Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Morse Road. Canceled.

May 4

Advanced life support transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Regional.

Aid call on South First Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

May 5

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

May 4, 2017

DISMISSALS

Laura Cardoza, dob 03/08/80, supplying liquor/premises to a minor.

Jorge Luis Chavez Rojas, dob 09/07/92, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Jose Martinez Jr., dob 01/11/74, hit-and-run unattended property.

BENCH WARRANT

Hector Miguel Avalos Lara, dob 02/10/89, fourth-degree assault.

Hector Miguel Avalos Lara, dob 02/10/89, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Jose Celso Gonzalez, dob 12/26/88, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Liduvina Gudarrama Mendoza, dob 01/29/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Liduvina Gudarrama Mendoza, dob 01/29/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Tiffany Rene Hilton, dob 12/17/86, fourth-degree assault.

Elias Rincon Mendoza, dob 07/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

suspended. $1,000 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Liduvina Gudarrama Mendoza, dob 01/29/78, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and allowing a child under 18 to ride without a seat belt.

Elias Rincon Mendoza, dob 07/12/91, speeding 14 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone.

MITIGATION HEARING

Jorge Luis Chavez Rojas, dob 09/07/92, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Jose Celso Gonzalez, dob 12/26/88, Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Jose Rafael Calvillo Pinon, dob 10/24/91, reckless endangerment, amended to second-degree negligent driving. $550 fine.

Analilla Delgado Delgado, dob 12/29/89, third-degree theft. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Oscar Antonio Espindola, dob 06/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to second-degree no operators license. $550 fine.

TJ Martin Lee, dob 02/09/98, hit-and-run attended vehicle. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, dob 01/08/58, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 354 days suspended. $725 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 4

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on South 16th Street.

Burglary on Saul Road.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West Grandview Avenue.

Animal problem on South Hill at South First Street.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Animal problem on North 13th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Code enforce on Ismo Loop.

Malicious mischief on Ismo Loop.

Traffic offense on East Gregory Avenue.

Traffic stop on West Grandview Avenue at Skyline.

Traffic hazard on North Fourth Street at North Avenue.

Warrant service on South 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Third Street.

Transport on Jerome Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Riverside Avenue.

Assist resident on Quail Lane.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Victory Way.

Animal bite on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South First Street.

Traffic hazard on East Maple Way at South First Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Noise complaint on Allen Road.

Assist resident on Quail Lane.

Weapon offense on Waneta Road at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Swan Road.

Vehicle theft on South 13th Street at Blaine Avenue.

Found property on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on North Avenue.

May 5

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on North 13th Street.

Assist resident on Tacoma Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 11th Street.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 241 at Sheller Road.

Traffic hazard on state HIghway 241 at East Edison Avenue.

Transport to West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue at South 15th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Victory Way.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on South Eighth Street at East Edison Ave.

Juvenile problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on Grant Avenue at South 16th Street.

Welfare check on Grant Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Decatur Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Reeves Way.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Homer Street.

Attempt to locate on Parkland Drive.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Cemetery Road.

Resident dispute on Cemetery Road.

Driving under the influence on Waneta Road at Tear Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road at state Highway 241.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on West South Hill Road.

Traffic stop on South First Street at West Nicolai Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Sixth Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

May 6

Business alarm on North Avenue.

Driving under the influence on Alexander Road at Waneta Road.

Business alarm on South Ninth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

May 4

Malicious mischief on West First Street at Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on West Third Street.

Information on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Jones Road.

Structure first on South Yakima Avenue.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 4

Livestock incident on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on North Granger Road, Granger.

Assist agency on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Information on Brooks Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Fraud on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Traffic stop on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Assault on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on B Street. Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Assist agency on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

May 5

Welfare check on Sunnyside-Mabton Road, Mabton.

Abuse neglect on B Street, Outlook.

Theft on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Gap Road, Outlook.

Illegal dumping on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Fraud on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on South Fisher Road, Mabton.

Assist agency on Burke Road, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash on Waneta Road at Stover Road, Grandview.

Information on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road.

Assist resident on South Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Summit Drive.

Residential alarm on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Noise complaint on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Wanted person on Interstate 82, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

May 3

Utility problem on Second Avenue.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Westwind Drive.

Business alarm on Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Vintage Valley Parkway at First.

May 4

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

Found property on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Way at Kagley Way.

Welfare check on North Eighth Street.

Animal problem on Third Avenue.

May 5

Disorderly on First Avenue.