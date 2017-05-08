State plans road work

YAKIMA — Interstate 82 and U.S. Highway 12 will have temporary closures this week due to a paving project.
The on-ramp from U.S. 12 eastbound to I-82 eastbound will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The off-ramp from I-82 westbound to US 12 westbound will be closed Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
