State plans road work

— Interstate 82 and U.S. Highway 12 will have temporary closures this week due to a paving project.

The on-ramp from U.S. 12 eastbound to I-82 eastbound will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The off-ramp from I-82 westbound to US 12 westbound will be closed Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.