Sunny skies give a boost to Cinco de Mayo Festival

The weather warmed up just in time for the more than 100 vendors on hand for the city’s 29th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival.

“The weather on Friday and Saturday didn’t help, and there were some college graduations and first communions,” organizer Amy Rubio said of a sluggish turnout for Friday and Saturday.

But calm and sunny skies yesterday helped make up for it.

“It’s going really good,” she said Sunday. “There were 20-25 minute waits at the taco stands. The weather was good and tons of people came out.”

That was all good news for vendor Miriam Navarro of Tacos la Heradura.

She said the three-day event got off to a rocky start Friday when half her helpers weren’t at the street fair. But by Saturday afternoon, “…everyone is working fine,” Navarro said.

Dina Almaguer’s food stand benefitted from Sunday’s warm weather.

“It was too windy Friday and Saturday,” she said. “The numbers were really down.”

Elsewhere, organizers said the festival attracted a bigger turnout of parade entries than last year’s event. And there were more than 100 charro horses.

The charro horse competition again attracted a crowd to Central Park to watch the dancing animals.

And the Regal Majesty Pageant enjoyed good participation on Saturday.

“It’s a really good day,” pageant father Cris Garcia of Sunnyside said. He and his twin sons, Exodus and Leonid, watched his daughter, Kira Garcia, compete in the pageant.

“Anytime Kira’s happy, we’ re all happy,” Garcia said.