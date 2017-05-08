Sunnyside School Board to continue facilities discussion

— The School Board will continue its discussion tonight on how to cope with growing high school enrollment.

The board reviewed the issue during an April 27 meeting and will continue to explore its options at 6 p.m. today in the Denny Blaine Board Room, 810 E. Custer Ave.

The problem involves higher-than-expected enrollment in the elementary grades, Supt. Kevin McKay has said.

Sunnyside High School currently averages 400 students for each of its four grades.

That will increase to 500 per grade within three to five years, McKay estimates.

In 2012 the district completed a $31 million expansion project for the high school. It included a two-story addition for more classrooms, doubling the commons area, upgrading the auditorium, a new roof for the practice and main gyms and a snow-melt system.

Yet, just five years later the high school is at maximum capacity, McKay told the board.

And the facilities discussion is not limited to building.

The board is also expected to review needs for outdoor athletic facilities.

Board members will meet with Loofburrow Wetch Architects during tonight’s facilities discussion.

The firm worked with the district to design the new Washington Elementary School, as well as the high school remodel/expansion in 2012.

Also tonight, board members will receive a presentation from the middle school “Dream Team” of five students that recently competed at an international robotics competition in Louisville, Ken.

And the board will review awards presented during the Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair that took place last month at the high school.