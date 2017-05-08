Zillah ready for annual city festival

First come the Miss Zillah Pageant tomorrow night, and then the fun begins as the annual Zillah Community Days.

The two-day festival is Friday and Saturday, event organizer Sandy Fein said.

The pageant will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Middle School, under the direction of Shelly Cantrell, Fein said.

The new crown-holder will attend her first public event at the community talent show 7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Park.

Saturday morning, the annual community fun run kicks off at 8 a.m. from the high school, 1602 Second Ave.

The Zillah Lions will serve breakfast at the cook shed at Stewart Park, 119 First Ave., prior to the start of the 11 a.m. parade.

“We will have between 40-50 vendors in the park, and games for all ages,” Fein said.

And on Saturday the Zillah High School Alumni banquet will be at 4 p.m. in the community center, next to Stewart Park.

“We have a packed weekend,” Fein said.