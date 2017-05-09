Cave-in shuts down Hanford site

— Federal officials are looking for answers in the wake of a cave-in of a 20-foot section of a tunnel at the Hanford Site.

All personnel have been accounted for and there are no reports of injuries, federal Department of Energy officials said. The site was evacuated and the general public is not in danger.

It is not known at this time what caused the cave-in at the tunnel used to store contaminated materials, officials said. The tunnel is next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility, also known as PUREX, which is in the center of the Hanford Site. It is an area known as the 200 East Area.

