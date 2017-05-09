Cinco de Mayo Parade winners announced

— With nearly 60 entries, there was something for everyone during Sunday’s 29th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade.

“We had 59 entries. It was fabulous,” organizer Amy Rubio said. “They loved the community of Sunnyside and want to come back next year.”

Five awards were presented.

Lower Valley Fitness of Sunnyside took home the Commercial float award.

Panda Bear Learning Center, also of Sunnyside, won the award for best children’s float.

The Lil Miss Mabton float received the honor for best parade entry from communities with less than 3,500 people.

The Miss Sunnyside float won the award for best entry from cities with more than 3,500 people.

And the Lil Miss Sunnyside entry was named the best float from among organizational participants.