Expo teaches self-reliance

— A few hundred residents and visitors turned out Saturday to learn about self-reliance during the Northwest Preparedness Festival on Hinzerling Road.

Republican Reps. David Taylor of Moxee and Matt Shea of Spokane Valley provided the keynote speeches during the day-long event that also included programs on food storage, wound treatment, blacksmithing, home defense and more.

Shea received a lengthy applause for his speech that focused on self-reliance as well as the “51st state” movement.

“If we want to see government shrink, we have to quit using it,” he said.

Shea told event-goers to pray, build strong families, help neighbors and become involved in the governmental process.

Self-reliance is also the main thread behind the push for a 51st state, to be created out of Eastern Washington, he said.

“We’ve been working on this a very, very long time,” Shea said, noting 73 percent of people surveyed east of the Cascades believe a new state called “Liberty” would be “viable.”

“We’re going forward with this,” he said as he unveiled a few designs for a possible Liberty state flag.

Shea encouraged expo-goers to spend quality time with their children, teaching them about liberty and practicing what he called “wolverine leadership.”

That leadership style calls for steady perseverance, self-sufficiency, parenthood and a forward-looking attitude, he said.

“Are we spending the same amount of time with the next generation,” Shea asked. “Are we sewing the seeds of liberty (in our children)?

“We have a great and rich history as patriots.”

Shea recounted the story of Francis Scott Key in writing the National Anthem and challenged event-goers to be prepared to do their part to put the Stars and Stripes back up.

“We’re Americans; we don’t back down from a fight,” he said.

Shea’s presentation followed a legislative update from Rep. Taylor, who talked briefly state budgeting.

“We don’t need new taxes,” he said.

Taylor also cautioned event-goers to keep tabs on the amount of land state agencies are acquiring and taking off the tax rolls.

Taylor said some state lawmakers and state agencies are taking over control of more land through the capital budgeting process.

“Eastern Washington residents need to oppose those acquisitions,” he said.