Hanford Reach under review

The public can have its say starting Friday on the future of a nature reserve.

President Donald J. Trump’s administration is reviewing the status of Hanford Reach and 26 other national monuments.

Officials with the federal Department of the Interior said last week they will receive comments online through May 27 at regulations.gov and entering DOI-2017-0002 in the search bar.

Hanford Reach sits on 200,000 acres. It was declared a national monument in 2000 by President Bill Clinton.

Trump issued an executive order on May 1 calling for a review of monuments created in the last 20 years.

The over-reach of too much land set aside for monuments “... may also create barriers to achieving energy independence” and restrict public access, Trump said.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, is critical of Trump’s decision.

“Re-litigating the Reach is not only unnecessary, but also doubles down on widespread fears about the Trump Administration,,” she said.

The Reach is the last and longest free-flowing stretch of the Columbia River. It was the first U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-managed National Monument.